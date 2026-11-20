On Friday November 20, 2026 Gilgil Member of Parliament Martha Wangari formally joined the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) at a meeting held at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County.

In a Facebook statement the MP said she made the decision after extensive consultations with residents of Gilgil, listening to their concerns, expectations and aspirations, and affirmed that her loyalty to the constituency remains unchanged.

At the ceremony Wangari was received by party leader Rigathi Gachagua and was accompanied by Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara and Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, both of whom have also aligned with DCP.

Gachagua told Wangari that she had received a clear mandate from her constituents, assured her that the party’s nomination process would be free and fair, and urged her to strengthen grassroots support ahead of the party primaries scheduled for March 2027.

Wangari joins a growing list of elected leaders who have moved from President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance to DCP, including Jayne Kihara, Wanjiku Muhia, Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe, Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani and Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami.

Gachagua also announced that all members of the Nyandarua County Assembly have now joined DCP, saying “Nyandarua County Assembly is now fully Green. We are leaving nothing to chance,” and called on them to intensify grassroots mobilisation and register members for the March 2027 primaries.

The Gilgil MP, a member of the National Assembly Speaker’s Panel, was elected for a second term on a UDA ticket and is seeking a third term, stating that her constituents asked her to join DCP to improve her chances of re-election.