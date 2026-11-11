Government Releases KSh1.69bn for Inua Jamii Orphan Cash Transfer

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services announced that the state has made available KSh1,694,080,000 to support households caring for orphans and vulnerable children under the Inua Jamii programme.

The allocation is directed to 423,520 beneficiary families, each of which will receive KSh4,000 for the September-October payment period, with payments to begin immediately through the government’s contracted payment service provider.

Children Services Principal Secretary Carren Ageng’o said the disbursement is intended to reinforce family-based care and improve children’s access to essential services such as education, health, nutrition and protection.

The latest payment follows a previous disbursement of KSh850.696 million to 425,348 households for the July 2026 cycle, when each household received KSh2,000; the current KSh4,000 amount covers two months of support.

Inua Jamii also provides cash transfers to persons aged 70 and over and to households with members who have severe disabilities, and the programme now requires beneficiaries to undergo biometric proof-of-life verification twice a year to maintain eligibility.

Launched in 2004 as a response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) scheme targets extremely poor families with at least one orphan or vulnerable child and seeks to keep children within their communities rather than in institutional care.

In a related component, 81-year-old Peter Nzioka of Sofia slum in Athi River, Machakos County, explained that the older-persons cash transfer helps him purchase staples, saying, “I use the money to buy basics like maize flour, sugar, cooking oil and soap. Inua Jamii is really helpful.”