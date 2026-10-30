Governor George Natembeya Calls for Unity After Kalonzo Booed at LMM Launch

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya urged supporters of the Linda Mwananchi Movement to be tolerant after sections of the crowd booed Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the movement’s headquarters launch in Lavington, Nairobi on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Natembeya, who has been named to lead the movement’s presidential campaign, said the opposition is at a delicate stage that requires dialogue and patience as leaders work towards agreeing on a single candidate for the 2027 General Election.

The booing occurred while Kalonzo was speaking; audience members repeatedly chanted “President Sifuna”, prompting him to ask for a chance to finish his address, to which Natembeya responded “Wacha nimalize. Wacha nimalize. Unajua mahali tuko, tuko mahali kwa delicate sana. Lazima tuongeleshane pamoja.”

Natembeya warned that political divisions could be exploited by opponents who might organise disruptions, saying “Kuna watu ambao wataka kutuharibia hii safari tunayoenda.” He urged supporters to remain accommodating and ensure attendees can express their political preferences voluntarily, adding “Watu wetu hii safari wacha tukue a bit more accommodating. Tunajua mahali Wakenya wako lakini tusiharibu.”

He stressed the movement should not appear to force or organise chants in support of any leader. As campaign leader, he called for opposition leaders to be given space to consult and agree on one candidate, quoting “Lakini kwa sasa patia viongozi nafasi waongee na wakubaliane tupate mtu mmoja tutembee pamoja. Hiyo ndio mambo sisi tunataka.”

Natembeya appealed to journalists not to exaggerate the confrontation, saying “Watu wa media what you saw here please don’t go and exaggerate it. Nothing was planned bado imefanyika namna hiyo. Watu wako na different views, people understand things differently.” He concluded by asking God to make the gathering the start of a political journey to send President William Ruto.

The episode placed Natembeya at the centre of the movement’s campaign leadership and underscored the challenge of maintaining unity among supporters with differing political preferences.