Governor James Orengo Launches Liberal Democratic Party for 2027 Election

Siaya Governor James Orengo announced that the Liberal Democratic Party will serve as his political platform for the 2027 General Election and will cooperate with other opposition formations to challenge President William Ruto.

The declaration was made in Golini, Kwale County, where Orengo said, “Sisi sote tuko pamoja na vile vyama vingine vya Kalonzo, Wiper, na Ukombozi, ya Jubilee ya Matiang’i. Yote lazima tujumuike tukae pamoja, la sivyo huyo Ruto, kama kuna mtu anajua kuiba kura,” indicating a desire for a united front with parties led by Kalonzo Musyoka, the Wiper party, the Ukombozi faction of Jubilee and others.

He cautioned that any attempt by the national government to remove the mandatory live-streaming of election results would be interpreted as an effort to compromise the 2027 poll, and he pledged to pursue legal recourse, noting his capacity as Senior Counsel.

Chirau Ali Mwakwere added, “Kila mmoja atengeze ajenge nyumba yake, kila nyumba iwe na kiongozi wake, alafu viongozi watatoka pamoja wakate shauri ni nani atakayekuwa mwenyekiti wa kijiji chetu.”

The Liberal Democratic Party is an older political organisation that was linked to Raila Odinga in 2002 and participated in the National Rainbow Coalition that opposed KANU in that year’s election.

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka said he is ready to square off with the President if the opposition coalition grants him its presidential ticket.

Musyoka toured Tharaka Ward and Kyuso in Mwingi North, where he opened three party offices and highlighted the political contest developing between the opposition and the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He described himself as President Ruto’s main challenger and asserted, “In all my years in public service, I have never ordered the killing of Gen Z protesters, and I have never presided over abductions and disappearances.”

Musyoka referred to himself as “Mr. 40 Years”, noting that four decades of service included the introduction of free primary education and the realisation of a new Constitution.

He criticised the current administration as a “predator regime” that thrives on propaganda, lies and intimidation, adding, “This predator regime thrives on propaganda, lies and intimidation. It will not distract me from my mission.”