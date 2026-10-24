Governor Simba Arati Says ODM Will Remain Strong After Ruto’s 2032 Exit

Kisii Governor Simba Arati told a party forum in Lodwar, Turkana County, on Saturday, October 24, 2026, that the Orange Democratic Movement will stay politically strong beyond President William Ruto’s expected exit from office in 2032.

Arati said the party must build structures that can survive changes in leadership and should not be tied to any individual president, adding, “As ODM, after Ruto leaves in 2032, ODM will still remain standing.”

His comments came as ODM grapples with internal divisions that intensified after the death of longtime leader Raila Odinga on October 15, 2025, with factions known as the Linda Ground camp supporting cooperation with Ruto and the Linda Mwananchi camp insisting on an independent opposition identity.

The dispute has highlighted leadership tensions, including the removal of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as secretary-general, and raises questions about succession and the party’s relationship with the government.

Arati made the remarks during a three-day ODM mobilisation tour in Turkana County running from October 23 to October 25, 2026, aimed at strengthening grassroots structures ahead of the 2027 General Election, and following the defection of Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai, who was elected on an ODM ticket in 2022 before joining the United Democratic Alliance.

Turkana North MP Paul Nabuin said the county remains an ODM stronghold, noting that both governors of Turkana have been elected through the party.

The governor urged young people to seek ODM nomination tickets, telling the gathering that some of them will become MPs, governors and even president.

He cited long-standing parties in Ghana, South Africa’s African National Congress and Tanzania’s Chama Cha Mapinduzi as examples of political organisations that have endured for decades.

Within ODM, leaders are debating a proposed zoning arrangement that would allocate specific areas to coalition partners; some support it as a way to protect existing strongholds and aid negotiations with UDA, while others fear it could limit competition and deny aspirants the chance to contest nominations.

Arati reaffirmed his backing of President Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid but stressed that ODM must continue building its structures beyond the current administration.

The party has played a significant role in Kenya’s multiparty politics for more than two decades, its influence shaped by successive elections, coalition arrangements and changes in leadership.