Governor Waiguru Leads Mt Kenya Rally Behind President Ruto’s Re-Election Bid

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru called on Kenyans to support President William Ruto’s re-election, pointing to his development record and promise of equitable resource distribution.

While addressing a crowd in Kisii town during the President’s four-day development tour of Kisii and Nyamira, Waiguru was joined by Governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Simba Arati (Kisii), Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega) and Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho.

Waiguru accused opposition figures of trying to divide the country through hate campaigns and of belittling communities based on their voting numbers, urging the Gusii people to reject any attempt to use their votes merely to boost opposition numbers for the 2027 election.

She said the Mt Kenya region remains firmly aligned with the government, citing development projects in Kirinyaga that are being replicated nationwide, and dismissed claims that the area had abandoned President Ruto.

Declaring her intention to run as Ruto’s deputy, Waiguru warned Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua against creating a wedge between Mt Kenya and other regions, and said the opposition’s hate campaign would not outweigh the President’s tangible achievements.

ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga praised the cooperation between ODM and UDA for delivering an inclusive development agenda, noting Ruto’s commitment to reach previously neglected regions and accusing opposition leaders of tribalism and political intolerance.

ODM Deputy Party leader Simba Arati welcomed the development projects in Kisii, stating that the county had long suffered marginalisation but now benefits from concrete improvements, and pledged continued support for Ruto, describing the broad-based government as the source of change.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa echoed the call for unity, saying the solidarity shown by Kisii leaders and residents encouraged him and affirmed that Mt Kenya leaders are working with other communities.

Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho said the President’s three-day tour disproved suggestions that he lacked support in Nyanza, adding that both the Coast region and his ministry remain firmly behind Ruto to ensure equitable growth across all areas.

In the same speech Waiguru introduced the slogan “Tutam” to signal Mt Kenya’s unwavering backing for Ruto, criticised former Deputy President Gachagua for portraying the Gusii as vote-only partners, and urged the community to consider visible infrastructure such as roads, a polytechnic, KMTC centre and markets when deciding their vote.

She thanked the President for “equalising Kenya”, citing development in Kirinyaga, Murang’a and Kisii, reaffirmed the “Usawa ni sawa” mantra, and stressed that the Mt Kenya region loves all Kenyan communities and will not allow tribalism to divide the nation.