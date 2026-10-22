High Commissioner Peter Munyiri Joins DCP, Announces Nyeri Gubernatorial Bid

Kenya’s High Commissioner to India, Peter Munyiri, announced his entry into the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) and his intention to contest the Nyeri governorship in the 2027 general election, according to DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua said the decision was disclosed during a meeting at his Nyeri residence on Wednesday, October 21, and that he had formally welcomed Munyiri into the party, promised a free and fair nomination process and urged the diplomat to begin grassroots mobilisation ahead of party primaries scheduled for late March 2027.

Munyiri, an economist, was appointed High Commissioner to India by President William Ruto in October 2023, received parliamentary approval in November 2023 and presented his credentials to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on March 27, 2024; his mandate was later expanded to include Sri Lanka in November 2024 and the Maldives while remaining based in New Delhi.

Before entering the diplomatic service, Munyiri led Family Bank as chief executive and held senior positions at Co-operative Bank, Standard Chartered and Barclays Bank of Kenya, and he was appointed chairperson of the National Standards Council in June 2023.

The move follows the resignation of presidential advisor Paul Waiganjo in September, marking the second departure of a Ruto appointee within a month; Waiganjo had stepped down after less than four months, citing an inability to act on national concerns.

The Kenya High Commission website in New Delhi still lists Munyiri as the serving High Commissioner, and it has not been confirmed whether he has formally tendered his resignation, although public officers must resign by February 9, 2027 to contest elective seats.