High Court Orders Inspector General Kanja to Reinstate Governor Natembeya’s Security Detail

The High Court has ordered Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to immediately reinstate the armed police security detail for Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, declaring the earlier withdrawal unconstitutional.

Justice Roselyn Aburili delivered the judgment on Monday, November 16, 2026, finding that the Inspector General acted unlawfully by removing the governor’s security without providing reasons or an opportunity to contest the decision, thereby breaching Natembeya’s constitutional rights to fair administrative action, equality, freedom from discrimination and security of the person.

The court noted that no evidence was presented showing the governor had broken any law or contravened the conditions set out in the security policy, and rejected the State’s claim that the withdrawal was justified by violence witnessed during Western Kenya by-election campaigns, stating that the allegations were not evidence linking Natembeya to the incidents.

Justice Aburili issued a declaration that the withdrawal was illegal and unconstitutional, an order of mandamus compelling the Inspector General to restore the armed police protection immediately, and a prohibition preventing any future arbitrary withdrawal of the governor’s security without lawful justification and due process.

The judgment also warned that any use of police powers for political or punitive purposes would be unlawful and unconstitutional, and observed that the cost of the petition should not fall on Kenyan taxpayers, noting that the Inspector General would have been personally liable for costs had he been sued in his individual capacity.

Natembeya, who has served as elected governor since 2022 and has enjoyed armed police protection throughout his tenure, filed the petition arguing that the withdrawal exposed him to danger and was linked to his criticism of the government and support for an opposition candidate in the Kabuchai Constituency by-election; the respondents, including the Inspector General and the Attorney General, contended that the petition was legally defective and failed to demonstrate a violation of the governor’s constitutional rights.