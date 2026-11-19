The High Court has declared unconstitutional a circular issued on January 19, 2026 that merged early childhood and primary teacher training programmes, ruling that the Education Ministry failed to demonstrate adequate public participation.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi delivered the judgment on Thursday, quashing the directive signed by then Principal Secretary for Basic Education Julius Bitok which combined the Diploma in Early Childhood Teacher Education (DECTE) with the Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (DPTE) into a new Diploma in Teacher Education – Pre-Primary and Primary (DTE PP&P), discontinued the Upgrade Diploma in Early Childhood Teacher Education (UDECTE), and instructed the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) not to register candidates for the discontinued courses while requiring colleges to offer the new programme full-time.

The judge found that the Ministry of Education had not provided documentary evidence of the public consultations it claimed to have undertaken, breaching Article 10 of the Constitution which mandates public participation in policy formulation, and therefore the circular lacked a constitutional foundation.

The Kenya Union of Pre-Primary Education Teachers (KUNOPPET) had challenged the circular, arguing that the ministry acted without proper consultation and interfered with the Teachers Service Commission’s constitutional responsibility under Article 237 to review education and training standards.

The ruling overturns the instruction that barred admissions, examinations and college approvals under the merged programme; the first cohort of students had already sat examinations between October 27 and November 5, prompting concerns about their results and certification, while the KNEC has announced supplementary assessments for January and February 2027.