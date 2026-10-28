Wednesday, 28 October 2026
Opinion Newsletters Tips & sources
Kenyan Digest
Home · General News

High Court Rules Personal Branding of Taxpayer-Funded Projects Unconstitutional

1 min read
Published
High Court Rules Personal Branding of Taxpayer-Funded Projects Unconstitutional

The High Court in Kajiado has declared that personal branding of projects financed with public money breaches Kenya’s constitutional principles on the use of public resources and has ordered the removal of such branding from publicly funded developments in Kajiado North.

The judgment follows a petition filed by lawyer Shadrack Wambui on behalf of the advocacy group Sheria Mtaani against Kajiado North Member of Parliament Onesmus Ngogoyo, alleging that roads, schools and dispensaries were being used as personal political billboards.

In its determination the court held that attaching a politician’s name, image or slogan to publicly financed infrastructure contravenes constitutional values governing the management of public resources and undermines accountability.

The court also ordered the immediate removal of all personal name branding from taxpayer-funded projects in the constituency, but stated it was not satisfied that the petitioner had discharged the burden of proof that Ngogoyo, either personally or through his agents or servants, allowed the signage to be put on the projects, saying “I am not satisfied that the petitioner has discharged the burden of proof that he, whether by himself or through his agents or servants, allowed the signage to be put on taxpayer-funded projects.”

The petition noted that several of the branded projects were reportedly initiated before Ngogoyo assumed office, questioning the attribution of long-standing developments to the MP.

By declaring the practice unconstitutional, the ruling sets a judicial precedent against the use of state-funded infrastructure for individual political promotion across Kenya.

Related reporting

More General News →
EACC Recovers KSh40 Million of Government Land and Three Houses Near Kakamega State Lodge
General News

EACC Recovers KSh40 Million of Government Land and Three Houses Near Kakamega State Lodge
Karatina University Advertises 70 to 71 Vacancies Across Academic and Administrative Posts
General News

Karatina University Advertises 70 to 71 Vacancies Across Academic and Administrative Posts
Ministry of Labour Announces Recruitment of 299 Mentors and Supervisors Across 10 Counties
General News

Ministry of Labour Announces Recruitment of 299 Mentors and Supervisors Across 10 Counties
Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Warns Against Exam Paper Scam Ahead of KPSEA and KJSEA
General News

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Warns Against Exam Paper Scam Ahead of KPSEA and KJSEA