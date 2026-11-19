The Milimani High Court in Nairobi has been presented with DNA test results that indicate James Solomon Njage is biologically related to the family of the late former Vice President George Saitoti, bolstering his claim to be the former minister’s son in a dispute over an estate worth roughly KSh84.5 million.

In an affidavit, Ronald Musengi – Saitoti’s younger brother and former commissioner of the National Police Service Commission – disclosed that both he and Njage provided DNA samples on November 2, 2026, and that laboratory analysis showed a 99.9999 percent probability of a biological relationship, effectively confirming Njage as Musengi’s nephew. Musengi said, “The results confirm that James Solomon Njage is my Biological Nephew and I now have no doubt in my mind that James is my Brother’s Son.”

Njage has been seeking recognition as a beneficiary of Saitoti’s estate, which was valued at about KSh84.5 million. The former Vice President died on June 10, 2012 in a police helicopter crash in Kibiku Forest near Ngong. His will appointed his wife, Margaret Wanjiku Saitoti, as sole executor and directed that the estate be divided equally between her and their son, Zachary Musengi. Justice William Musyoka confirmed the grant of probate in 2013, and the certificate of confirmation was amended in November 2019 after a family arrangement transferred the ancestral homestead to Saitoti’s surviving siblings.

Margaret Wanjiku Saitoti has opposed Njage’s application, arguing that he has not produced documentary proof of his alleged relationship with the late minister, questioning the long delay in making the claim, and objecting to any exhumation of Saitoti’s remains on the grounds of emotional distress and the condition of the body after the crash.

The High Court declined to certify Njage’s application as urgent in July 2026, directing him to serve the estate administrators before the matter can proceed to an inter-partes hearing. The court has set a hearing date for November 23, 2026 to consider the succession dispute.