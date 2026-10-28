IEBC Shortlists Nine Candidates for CEO Position Including Former EACC Chief Halakhe Waqo

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 that nine candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, a role that will lead the agency’s day-to-day administration as it prepares for the 2027 General Election.

The recruitment drive, launched with an advertisement on July 28, 2026, closed on August 11, 2026 at 17:00 East Africa Time and attracted 304 valid applications, according to IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon.

The shortlist includes former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission chief Halakhe Waqo (Marsabit County) and National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse chief Anthony Omerikwa (Busia County), together with Harley Mutisya (Makueni), Edmund Odiwuor Malitt (Homa Bay), Andrew Gitau Kimani (Nairobi), Mohamed Abdullahi Abdi (Wajir), Edward Katama Ngeywa (Trans Nzoia), Martina Wato Yattani (Marsabit) and Nelly Ilongo (Taita Taveta).

Interviews are scheduled for 12 and November 13, 2026; the commission will inform each candidate of the interview venue individually and has warned that any canvassing will result in automatic disqualification.

Candidates must present original national identity cards, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, testimonials and clearance certificates from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Higher Education Loans Board and a registered Credit Reference Bureau.

Ethekon said the final shortlist “considered the need to incorporate inclusion specifically gender, regional balance and differently-abled persons” and added that the selection will be based on merit.

The vacancy arose after Marjan Hussein Marjan resigned on February 3, 2026; the commission subsequently appointed Moses Ledama Sunkuli as acting CEO for six months, followed by Ruth Kulundu for two months, before the current recruitment process began.

The appointed CEO will serve a four-year term, renewable subject to performance, and will oversee the secretariat’s financial management, procurement, staff supervision and the coordination of electoral activities.