Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang Charged With Murder of Lawyer Mbobu, Remanded in Custody

Police Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang was charged with the murder of Nairobi lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu before the Kibera High Court on Thursday, November 12, 2026, and the court entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

The prosecution alleges that Sang killed Mbobu on September 9, 2025, along Magadi Road near Brookhouse International School in Karen, Nairobi County, where the lawyer was shot eight times and later died of severe injuries and excessive bleeding, according to a post-mortem report.

Justice Diana Kavedza informed Sang that a mental assessment report confirmed he was fit to stand trial, and after his denial of the offence the judge entered a not-guilty plea for him.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Gikui Gichui opposed Sang’s release on bail and told the court that the State had filed an application to keep him detained pending determination of the matter, while also seeking to consolidate his case with that of five other suspects.

The other accused are politician Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her children Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, and police constables Julius Kipkoech Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemboi Borboroi, all of whom pleaded not guilty when they appeared before Justice Kavedza on October 27, 2026.

Sang’s lawyer, Mwaura, requested seven days to file a replying affidavit to the prosecution’s bail opposition, and Justice Kavedza directed the defence to submit its affidavit and written submissions within that period.

The judge also ordered the prosecution to provide the defence with all evidence in its possession, to sign an inventory of the supplied materials, and noted that some witness statements would need redaction to protect key witnesses, with evidence to be supplied in batches.

Sang was remanded at Nairobi Remand Prison while the court considers the consolidation request, with a further hearing scheduled for November 19, 2026, and Justice Kavedza ordered family members of the accused and Sang to be interviewed by probation officers for pre-bail reports.

Investigators disclosed that Sang was arrested in Eldoret on October 24, 2026, after an intelligence-led operation by Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives, and that he had also been wanted in connection with the murder of clinical psychologist Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso.

The investigative team stated that a Mini Jericho pistol issued to Sang was linked by ballistic analysis to the cartridge cases and bullet heads recovered from Dr Mutiso’s murder, and that DCI officials described Sang as the planner of Mbobu’s killing.