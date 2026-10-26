Inspector Kenneth Sang Detained for 14 Days Over Mutiso and Mbobu Murders

Senior Principal Magistrate Paul Mutai ordered a 14-day detention of police Inspector Kenneth Sang to give the Directorate of Criminal Investigations time to continue probing his alleged role in the killings of psychologist Victoria Nthunya Mutiso and lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu.

Sang was seized in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, after an intelligence-led operation over the weekend, then escorted to Nairobi where he was lodged at Kilimani Police Station pending the hearing.

Forensic experts matched two spent cartridges and two bullets recovered from the July 29, 2026 scene of Mutiso’s shooting to a Mini Jericho pistol, serial number 47302127, which investigators said had been issued to Sang.

Mutiso, a former director of the African Institute of Mental and Brain Health, was fatally shot in Upper Hill, Nairobi on July 29, 2026; she had earlier reported a July 7, 2026 incident in which two armed men on a motorcycle pointed a gun at her near Junction Mall on Ngong Road. Mbobu, a city lawyer, was killed on September 9, 2025.

The prosecution, represented by the Director of Public Prosecutions, requested the detention period to record Sang’s statement, carry out searches, recover possible evidence and conduct a mental health assessment before any charge, arguing that some alleged accomplices remain at large and that Sang is a flight risk after abandoning his post. “The prosecution alleges that Sang played a key role in planning the killing and is expected to face charges alongside other suspects already charged before the Kibera High Court,” the DPP said.

The defence opposed the application, urging the magistrate to release Sang on the basis that other suspects have already been charged and that the matters are already before the courts. “The reason I am granting these days is for interrogation, statements to be recorded, searches to be conducted, recovery, and subjecting the respondent to a mental assessment,” Magistrate Mutai ruled.

The DPP confirmed that murder charges have been filed against five other suspects in the Mbobu case – Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her children Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, and police constables Julius Kipkoeach Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemoi Borboroi – who are awaiting trial at the Kibera High Court.

The magistrate set a further hearing for the matter on November 9, 2026.