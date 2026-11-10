James Orengo Gains Four New Aspirants Including Kasipul Hopeful Collins Okeyo

Siaya Governor and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader James Orengo announced on Tuesday, November 10, that four legislative and civic aspirants had formally joined the party, posting the news on X.

The new entrants were Joseph Otieno Aluru, who is contesting the Ugunja Constituency seat; Clifford Obiero, eyeing the Rangwe Constituency; Debra Kajo, targeting the West Kamagak Ward; and Collins Okeyo, a Kasipul Constituency MP aspirant. All four were welcomed during a morning strategy session with Homa Bay county party officials.

Okeyo, previously aligned with the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) led by MP David Ochieng, defected to LDP ahead of the 2027 elections. He runs under the slogan #KasipulManyien and has outlined five campaign pillars: transparent management of the NG-CDF with focus on bursaries and school upgrades; infrastructure improvements such as tarmacked roads, drainage, street lighting and clean water; youth and women empowerment through jobs, business funding and skills training; enhanced healthcare including better-equipped hospitals and Social Health Authority coverage; and stronger parliamentary representation and security for constituents.

Orengo described the party’s momentum as “unstoppable” and said LDP was taking the party back to the grassroots as it builds its base across the region ahead of the 2027 General Election. He noted that the engagement with the Homa Bay delegation focused on mapping a nationwide expansion plan to position LDP as a key national political vehicle.

The recruitment drive signals LDP’s effort to establish alternative power structures in traditional opposition strongholds in the Nyanza region as the 2027 polls approach.