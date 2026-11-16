Jaoko Oburu Declares Bondo MP Bid for 2027 Election

Jaoko Oburu, son of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga, announced on Monday, November 16 that he will contest the Bondo parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election on an ODM ticket.

In a statement released with his campaign poster he said the slogan “Bondo 2027: Charting a New Direction with People-Centered Leadership for Bondo” reflects his aim to deliver people-centred leadership.

Jaoko is currently Special Adviser on Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Livelihoods, a role he was appointed to by President William Ruto in April 2025 after serving as a County Executive Committee Member in Siaya County and later as a national government adviser.

He thanked President Ruto for the appointment, described economic empowerment as his lifelong passion and said he feels “like a fish in water” in the new role, while also acknowledging former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for fostering collaborative politics.

Bondo constituency, one of six electoral areas in Siaya County, is presently represented by incumbent Gideon Ochanda, who has held the seat since 2013 after succeeding Oburu Oginga and was re-elected in 2017 and 2022 on the ODM ticket.

Jaoko’s entry adds him to a field that includes incumbent Gideon Ochanda, businessman Andiwo Mwai, journalist Haron John and James Ndege, among other aspirants.

His candidacy follows a broader move by the Odinga family, with cousin Raila Odinga Junior expressing interest in the Kibra parliamentary seat, Winnie Odinga declaring a bid for the Nairobi senatorial seat and Ruth Odinga indicating she will contest the Kisumu gubernatorial seat.

The announcement comes as ODM, now led by Oburu Oginga after Raila Odinga’s death in October 2025, navigates its political future ahead of the 2027 elections.