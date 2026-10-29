Jeremiah Kioni Urges Methu and Nyoro to End Feud Over Opposition Unity

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Jubilee deputy party leader Jeremiah Kioni called on Nyandarua Senator John Methu and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro to cease their public dispute, warning that the feud could undermine efforts to build a united opposition front ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Methu, who is the Secretary-General-designate of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), has questioned Nyoro’s political intentions since the Kiharu lawmaker joined the Peoples Party of Kenya (PPK), alleging that Nyoro may be a state-backed political project, an accusation Nyoro has dismissed.

In a statement, Kioni appealed for a truce, saying, “To my Senator, Kaba Methu, and my younger brother, Hon. Ndindi Nyoro, we have been here before,” and recalled the divisions that characterised the run-up to the 2022 General Election, adding, “In 2022, we lost sight of the bigger plan and the bigger picture in the noise of Tangatanga and Kieleweke.” He urged the two leaders not to repeat that mistake, stating, “We must not make the same mistake again.”

Kioni also defended the right of every political party to sit at the opposition table, noting, “Every political party has a right to sit at the table. That is part of the democratic space our founding fathers fought and sacrificed for.” He warned that the United Opposition must present a credible, single presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto, saying, “The country is looking to the United Opposition to provide a credible, united and single presidential candidate capable of facing the incumbent. But we cannot achieve that objective while we are publicly fighting amongst ourselves.”

Emphasising the need for cooperation, Kioni urged both politicians to focus on the interests of the people they represent, stating, “Who did what, who said what, who gave what, or who started what is no longer important. What matters now is the bigger picture, we have a country to serve.” He concluded by calling for maturity and unity, adding, “There will always be differences, and there will always be another day to settle political scores. But this moment calls for maturity, restraint and unity. Let bygones be bygones.”