Jubilee Party Appoints Coalition Committee and Interim Officials

The Jubilee Party’s National Executive Committee met on October 27, 2026 and approved the creation of an Inter-Party Coalition Building Committee while also naming two interim party officials as it readies for the 2027 General Election.

The committee will be chaired by Senator Kembi Gitura and will include National Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta and Janet Ong’era as members, with a mandate to review the draft Deed of Agreement for the Ukombozi Alliance, propose any amendments, engage like-minded opposition parties and develop proposals to strengthen opposition unity before reporting its recommendations to the NEC.

In a statement released after the meeting, the party said that building consensus and strengthening unity among opposition parties are essential for the 2027 polls and reaffirmed its commitment to constructive dialogue, cooperation and a common agenda for the country’s transformation.

The NEC also appointed Lucy Naisiae Kashu as interim chairperson of the Party Women’s Caucus and Madina Yunis Mahat as interim deputy national organising secretary, both to serve in an acting capacity while the party continues its internal reorganisation.

The resolutions were signed by Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta, posted on the party’s Facebook page on October 28, 2026 and were delivered at a meeting chaired by party leader and presidential candidate Dr Fred Matiang’i; the party also extended best wishes to learners sitting the 2026 national examinations (KILEA, KIPLEA, KIPSEA, KJSEA and KCSE) under its “Mbele Pamoja” slogan.

Matiang’i, who took over interim leadership from former President Uhuru Kenyatta on September 22, leads a party that is a member of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance and is seeking broader opposition cooperation ahead of the next election cycle.