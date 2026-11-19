The State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Annual Report for the 2025/26 financial year indicates that Nairobi accounted for one in every four new cases filed in Kenyan courts.

The report records 561,580 new cases nationwide, of which Nairobi contributed 140,213, roughly 25 percent of the total. Together with Kiambu, Nakuru, Mombasa, Machakos, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu and Meru, the eight counties made up about 57 percent of all filings, while Mandera, Samburu, West Pokot, Marsabit, Lamu and Tana River together accounted for roughly two percent.

Courts concluded 576,702 cases in the same period, delivering a case clearance rate of approximately 103 percent, meaning 15,122 more cases were resolved than were filed. The overall pending caseload fell by about 2.5 percent, from 595,076 at the start of the year to 579,954 at its close, and cases pending for more than one year dropped by 15.8 percent.

Compared with the 2018/19 financial year, new filings rose 16 percent from 484,321 to 561,580, while resolutions increased 23 percent from 469,359 to 576,702, lifting the clearance rate from 96.91 percent to 102.69 percent. Filings in Small Claims Courts fell sharply, decreasing around 62 percent from 158,357 to 60,155, a decline the report links partly to court decisions limiting claims by unlicensed digital and mobile lenders.

The judiciary expanded its infrastructure by opening two new Court of Appeal stations in Kakamega and Meru, a sub-registry in Embu, and five additional Magistrates’ Courts, bringing the national total to 148. The Small Claims Court network grew by 15 stations to 55, and two more tribunals were operationalised, raising the number of tribunals under the judiciary to 28. These additions were complemented by court circuits, mobile courts and shared services for tribunals.

Staffing shortfalls persist, with only 241 of the 407 established judge positions and 637 of the 1,200 magistrate positions filled, prompting the report to warn that the backlog will not be cleared without sustained recruitment to approach the approved establishment.

The report also notes that the judiciary is seeking an additional KSh20.4 billion to resolve election disputes and KSh50.7 billion to finance its operations, upgrade technology and further reduce case backlogs.

The report states, “Overall, the geographic distribution shows a marked concentration of case filings in a limited number of counties,” and adds that “These results demonstrate the value of sustained performance management, targeted case-management interventions and the dedicated work of Judges, Judicial Officers and staff.”