Justin Muturi Calls on IEBC to Ensure Transparent Evaluation of IEMS Bids

Democratic Party of Kenya leader Justin Muturi has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to conduct a fair and transparent assessment of the six bids received for the Integrated Electoral Management System ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement dated October 23, 2026, Muturi cited Article 227(1) of the Constitution, which requires public procurement to be fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective, and referred to the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015 (Revised Edition 2022) as the legal framework governing the process.

Muturi noted that the tender opening on October 22, 2026 was carried out in public, with the names of the six tenderers and their quoted prices read aloud, and that no bidder was disqualified at that stage, in line with section 78 of the Act.

The six bidders listed in the first report were Greencom Enterprise Solutions (KSh1.5 billion), Laxton (KSh10.3 billion), China Hainergy New Energy Corp (KSh12.5 billion), Miru (KSh19.3 billion), Smartmatic (KSh19.3 billion) and Haitek Limited (KSh22.3 billion).

The second report gave the bids in US dollars and converted amounts, stating that Miru’s bid was USD 107.8 million (approximately KSh14.3 billion), a figure that differs from the KSh19.3 billion quoted in the first report.

Muturi warned that the prices announced at the opening do not determine the final ranking, as the successful bidder will be selected after the preliminary, technical and financial evaluation set out in the tender documents.

He urged the commission to publish the official tender-opening register, complete the evaluation within the period allowed by the Act and the tender validity, keep full written records of scoring and test results, and notify all bidders of the outcome simultaneously while observing the mandatory standstill period before signing any contract.

Muturi also called on the IEBC to fast-track the pending ballot-paper tender and other election-related procurements to ensure they are concluded expeditiously and transparently before the 2027 polls.