Justin Muturi Urges Opposition to Name 2027 Presidential Candidate Now

Democratic Party leader and former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi called on opposition parties to announce their 2027 presidential candidate immediately, rejecting Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua’s suggestion to wait until May next year.

Muturi questioned the logic of a May announcement, asking whether the opposition had examined the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) timetable and warned that a delay would leave little time for political mobilisation.

He highlighted that parties must submit membership lists and primary candidate details by March 16, 2027, that primaries run from March 17 to April 10, and that the nomination process must be completed by May 8, with presidential aspirants required to lodge lists of at least 2,000 registered voters from a majority of counties by May 24 ahead of candidate registration beginning May 29.

Muturi said the opposition needed to settle on a flagbearer early to give supporters clarity and direction, adding that Kenyans are “tired of hearing that we will name our candidate at some future date” and that the refrain had become familiar.

He also stated he is prepared either to contest the 2027 presidential election himself or to back Wiper Party leader Dr Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, praising the former vice-president as a “true statesman” and “consummate diplomat” who is calm, peaceful and respectful.

Muturi defended ongoing opposition negotiations, insisting that parties should retain their identities and not dissolve to join a coalition, citing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance as an example of partnership that respects each party’s structure.

Gachagua, however, warned that an early unveiling could expose the candidate to intimidation by state agencies, saying the president could deploy the Kenya Revenue Authority, anti-corruption bodies or security forces to harass the nominee.

He urged the opposition to keep the decision quiet until the “right time,” suggesting that the candidate should be announced after the election process is confirmed on August 10.

The dispute underscores tension within the United Opposition, where figures such as Edwin Sifuna, Martha Karua and others have also expressed interest in the presidential race.