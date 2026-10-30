Kalonzo Musyoka Booed as He Calls for Opposition Unity Ahead of 2027 Election

On Friday October 30, 2026, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka was booed by sections of the audience during the launch of the Linda Mwananchi Movement headquarters in Nairobi.

Musyoka warned that Senator Edwin Sifuna was not yet a presidential candidate and that the opposition must wait for the National Delegates Convention on November 13 before any formal declaration.

He reminded the crowd that he received a mandate to run for president at a Wiper delegates conference on October 10, 2025.

Musyoka said his ambition was to see the “misrule” of the current administration end and that he would support whichever opposition leader emerged as the flag-bearer, including Sifuna or former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

He urged opposition politicians to sacrifice and speak with one voice, noting that a presidential winner must secure more than 50 percent of the vote plus one.

After his remarks, Musyoka asked the audience whether they wanted him to continue speaking, using the phrase “Do you want me to speak? Ama niwache? Linda Mwananchi?”

Senator Sifuna intervened, asking the crowd to respect the visiting opposition leaders and allow them to address the gathering.

Musyoka also expressed confidence that Sifuna could become Kenya’s sixth president if the opposition united.

He said the country needed to be rescued from what he described as misrule and the abduction of young people, adding that he would be the “happiest senior citizen” if that happened.

Musyoka recalled that he had previously supported Sifuna during his political battles, including an illegal administrative process and impeachment proceedings.

He noted that the opposition is intensifying consultations on a joint presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Musyoka conveyed greetings and support from former Defence Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua and Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi.

The incident highlighted tensions within the opposition as leaders balance personal ambitions with calls for a broad-based coalition.