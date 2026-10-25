Kalonzo Musyoka Defends Friendship With Gachagua Amid Opposition Unity Talks

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka said his friendship with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has remained intact since Gachagua’s impeachment, dismissing claims of division within the opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement posted on his X account on Saturday, October 24, 2026, Musyoka quoted, “Since the impeachment of H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, he and I have stood together as friends and allies,” and added, “My brother Rigathi has been to my Muuna home in Tseikuru. Now I have been to his in Wamunyoro. What is wrong with friends and cousins visiting one another?”

He accused unnamed individuals of spreading propaganda to create confusion, asserting, “What worries the predator regime is not a visit between friends and cousins. It is a united alternative government in waiting,” and, “That is why it is paying people to peddle propaganda and sow confusion in our ranks.”

Musyoka reiterated his personal mission to unite opposition parties, stating, “I have made it my personal mission to unite the opposition, and I will keep engaging all my colleagues,” and concluding, “Liberating Kenya is bigger than any one person’s ambition. Our unity is not negotiable. WANTAM!”

The comments came as Gachagua recently hosted Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and leaders of the Linda Mwananchi movement at his Wamunyoro residence, a meeting that highlighted ongoing discussions about opposition cooperation.

Earlier, Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) deputy leader Cleophas Malala said DCP would meet Musyoka on Monday to persuade him to support Sifuna’s 2027 presidential bid; Wiper spokesperson lawyer Ndegwa Njiru rejected the claim, saying, “I urge the media to treat this statement with the contempt it deserves. The remarks attributed to Senator Malala can only be characterised as the work of a playwright rather than a serious political actor. Malala appears intent on driving a divisive knife through the heart of the opposition.”

Musyoka’s statement follows other opposition engagements, including collaborations between Wamalwa and Muturi and a separate grouping involving former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua and People’s Party of Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro, as opposition figures position themselves for the upcoming election.