Kalonzo Musyoka Meets Gachagua as Opposition Leaders Discuss 2027 Presidential Ticket

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka met Democracy for the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua on Monday to discuss the opposition’s presidential ticket for the 2027 General Election.

Musyoka dismissed claims that the meetings indicated friction, saying they were normal political consultations and noting that he had visited Gachagua at his Wamunyoro home and later hosted him at his Tseikuru homestead.

He said they would continue visiting each other and urged Kenyans to pray for the country’s choices in 2027, adding that Wiper would not join the ruling United Democratic Alliance and that his party had opposed the impeachment motion against Gachagua.

Musyoka defended the constitutional right to assemble, praising the 2010 Constitution for expanding political space, and warned that if demonstrations were mishandled leaders might join protests.

He called for respect for the separation of powers among the Judiciary, Executive and Parliament, and urged a transparent election process based on the Maina Kiai case, saying results should be known before midnight on election night.

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi echoed the call for early voting, protection of the count and online publication of results.

Musyoka was accompanied by Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu and other leaders, and the Wiper team addressed congregants at Ithareini ACK Church before holding rallies at Kiamutugu trading centre and Ngurubani in Mwea.

In a separate speech on Sunday, October 25, 2026, Kalonzo Musyoka accused President William Ruto’s administration of interfering with Parliament and politicising development projects, and urged opposition leaders to set aside personal differences.

He said he had spoken with Gachagua and would travel to Gachagua’s Wamunyoro home, and called for a united opposition movement to address unemployment, the cost of living and other challenges.

Musyoka criticised the presentation of a road project in Ukambani as a personal favour, arguing that public infrastructure belongs to all Kenyans and should be selected transparently.

He also called for reforms to improve vote counting and transmission, noting that 56 polling stations required better internet connectivity.

Kalonzo warned against violence in youth protests, raised concerns about cooperation between political goons and security officers, and Muturi similarly stressed that election results must reflect votes cast at polling stations.