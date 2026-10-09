Kalonzo Musyoka Urges Opposition to Name Single 2027 Presidential Candidate

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka called on opposition parties to agree on a single presidential candidate for the 2027 General Election, saying a united front could defeat President William Ruto.

He made the remarks in Machakos during an economic empowerment event organised by Governor Wavinya Ndeti at Kenyatta Stadium.

Musyoka urged opposition leaders to accelerate negotiations, build a common platform and noted that dissatisfaction with the Kenya Kwanza administration could boost the coalition’s chances.

He appealed to residents of the Lower Eastern region, especially youth, to obtain national identity cards and register as voters ahead of the next Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) voter registration exercise, stressing that registration is essential for the region’s voice.

Musyoka criticised President Ruto’s development pledges, questioning the feasibility of promised water infrastructure projects within the remaining term and comparing current promises with those of previous governments.

Former Attorney-General Justin Muturi also called for the opposition to settle on its presidential flag bearer without further delay, warning that prolonged uncertainty could weaken the coalition’s momentum and that supporters want clear leadership.

Muturi, who has publicly endorsed Musyoka, said the opposition is “tired of singing one song for years” and urged that Kalonzo be named for State House.

At the same ceremony Governor Wavinya Ndeti announced the distribution of empowerment equipment to about 6,000 beneficiaries across Machakos County, describing the initiative as a way to help households generate sustainable income.

Ndeti criticised politicians who hand out cash, arguing that asset-based empowerment provides lasting benefits compared with short-term handouts.

Musyoka also warned that rumours of importing foreign voters would not secure numbers for Ruto and pledged that the united opposition will defeat him at the ballot, including in Luo Nyanza.

He referenced the Yatta Dam project, noting that he and former President Mwai Kibaki secured African Development Bank funding for it, and questioned when Ruto would deliver similar projects with ten months left in office.