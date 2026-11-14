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KANU Announces 5,000 Partial Scholarships With Luxembourg Partner

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KANU Announces 5,000 Partial Scholarships With Luxembourg Partner

KANU, in partnership with the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kenya in Luxembourg, said it will make 5,000 partial scholarships available for Kenyan citizens to enrol in online courses run by the European Business Institute of Luxembourg.

The scholarships, each valued at €740 – roughly KSh112,298 – cover a range of subjects including leadership and governance, public administration, entrepreneurship and business, technology and innovation, as well as specialised programmes for learners with disabilities and a robotics track for youths aged 11 to 18.

Applicants must complete an online registration form and enter the code EBUHC26; the link to the form is https://forms.gle/GuuRcEtdwAqxHDc39. The deadline for submissions is November 15, 2026, giving a brief window after the announcement on November 13, 2026.

KANU urged Kenyans to “share widely and take advantage of this opportunity to advance your education, skills and professional development,” noting that the online format eliminates the need for travel to Luxembourg.

The European Business Institute is approved by Luxembourg’s Minister of National Education, Children and Youth under a ministerial order dated June 10, 2024, though the approval does not constitute an assessment of programme quality by the Ministry of Research and Higher Education, and some qualifications are issued through partner institutions.

The party also clarified that the €740 figure represents the nominal value of the scholarship and that recipients may still be responsible for administrative, assessment and platform maintenance fees, urging applicants to confirm final award amounts and any applicable charges before payment.

In a separate announcement, the German government disclosed 1,200 Wings to Fly technical and vocational education and training scholarships for Kenyan youth interested in food and agriculture studies, with applications open until November 18, 2026 and priority given to women, persons with disabilities and candidates from marginalised groups.

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