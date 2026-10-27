Karatina University Advertises 70 to 71 Vacancies Across Academic and Administrative Posts

Karatina University has issued a recruitment notice for a large number of positions, with media reports giving the total as either 71 vacancies or 70 vacancies.

The university plans to fill 42 academic posts, comprising ten senior lecturer positions, twenty-seven lecturer posts and five tutorial fellow appointments.

Administrative openings total either twenty-nine or twenty-eight roles, covering areas such as deputy dean of students, deputy registrar (academic affairs), accountant I (two posts), chief security officer, senior assistant students counsellor (two posts), biomedical engineer I, assistant database administrator (developer), senior technician I in chemistry/biological sciences, senior technician I in instructional design for ODeL, assistant games tutor II, clinical officer (three posts), nursing officer III (psychiatric), computer technician (two posts), senior driver I, mortician I, mortician II, electrician, driver/mechanic I, ambulance driver and three security attendant I positions.

Applicants must submit their applications through the university’s online recruitment portal at jobs.karu.ac.ke or via the careers page on karu.ac.ke/careers/, and also email a continuously scanned copy of the application to [email protected] with a subject line that includes the job title and reference number.

Required documents include a detailed CV, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, KCSE, KACE or KCE certificates, a national identity card or passport, and, for foreign qualifications, recognition from the Commission for University Education.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, November 16, 2026, at 5 p.m., and the university has stressed that it does not charge any fee for recruitment, warns against fraud, and will only contact shortlisted candidates, with canvassing leading to automatic disqualification.

The institution describes itself as an equal-opportunity employer and encourages applications from qualified candidates of either gender, persons with disabilities who can provide National Council for Persons with Disabilities certification, and individuals from marginalised areas.