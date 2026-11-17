Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri issued a statement on Monday, November 16, 2026, rejecting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allegation that he was placed in the Nairobi governor race to divide the Mount Kenya voting bloc.

Gachagua, who leads the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), said President William Ruto had recruited Karauri and added, “He has brought him in Nairobi so that he can divide the Mt Kenya vote.” He also suggested a price tag, saying, “There should be a price tag for Karauri. He should pay every person KSh5,000 for any of his meeting they attend to address them.”

Karauri responded with a strongly worded remark, quoting, “A bad dancer always blames the music, and when the music changes, they blame the dance floor. Dear Riggy G, why are you nervous? Don’t always look for someone to blame whenever your political calculations don’t add up,” and asserted that Nairobi voters are capable of choosing their own leaders.

He further said, “Nairobi voters are not sheep waiting to be herded by whoever shouts the loudest. They are intelligent people who understand their city, their problems and the kind of leadership they deserve. They will decide who represents them, and as far as I am concerned, Nairobi has already found its Captain,” adding that the capital has already identified its preferred leader.

Karauri, elected Kasarani MP as an independent in the 2022 General Election, announced his intention to contest the Nairobi governorship in February 2026 and formally joined the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on November 9, 2026, where he was welcomed by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and Secretary-General Hassan Omar.

The exchange comes as parties position themselves for the 2027 General Election, with Gachagua’s DCP planning to field candidates for all Nairobi elective seats and claiming the next governor will come from his party.

Other figures linked to the Nairobi race include incumbent Governor Johnson Sakaja, who recently moved from UDA to ODM, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Makadara MP George Aladwa and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku.

The dispute highlights ongoing debate over ethnic voting patterns in the capital, particularly the influence of the Mount Kenya community.