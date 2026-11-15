KeNHA Schedules Nine-Hour Closure of Eldoret Bypass for Turbo Pedal Cycling

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced that the Eldoret Bypass (A8 North) will be shut for nine hours on Saturday November 21, 2026 to accommodate the second edition of the Turbo Pedal Cycling event.

The shutdown will operate from 6.00 am until 3.00 pm, affecting the stretch between Cheplaskei and Maili Tisa that normally serves traffic on the Eldoret-Nakuru corridor.

KeNHA urged motorists to use the Cheplaskei–Uganda Road through Eldoret City as a detour to reach Maili Tisa and to obey all temporary traffic signs, as well as directions from police and traffic marshals deployed on the route.

The affected segment starts at the Cheplaskei Interchange on the Nakuru–Eldoret Highway, passes through Simat, crosses the Eldoret–Kapsabet Road at the Kapseret Interchange and ends at the Leseru Maili Tisa Interchange, where it joins both the Eldoret–Kitale Road and the Eldoret–Malaba Highway.

Director General Luka Kimeli said the closure is necessary for the competition, which aims to promote sport, environmental conservation and community engagement, and involves eight groups ranging from elite and veteran cyclists to masters and categories under 23, under 17 and under 14 years.