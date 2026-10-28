Kenya Film Classification Board Orders Broadcasters to Enforce Age Restrictions During School Holidays

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has ordered broadcasters, audiovisual content distributors and gaming operators to comply with licensing and content-classification requirements so that children only access age-appropriate material during the October-December school holiday.

The board noted that the long break, which began when primary and secondary schools closed on October 23, 2026 and will end in January 2027, could increase screen time and expose learners to unsuitable material on television, streaming services, social media and online gaming platforms.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Nelly Muluka said KFCB is stepping up compliance monitoring both online and offline, collaborating with other government agencies to inspect physical venues such as gaming hubs and video-show parlors while digital teams will monitor content uploaded to public social networks.

Field officers will carry out checks at premises where minors might encounter adult entertainment or unclassified media, and the board urged the public to report any inappropriate audiovisual content through its email address or social-media platforms.

KFCB also called on parents, guardians and caregivers to activate parental controls, set firm daily screen-time limits, engage children in conversations about what they watch and listen to, and monitor peer interactions to guard against substance abuse and other harmful influences.

Under the Children Act, 2022, Kenyan law permits criminal penalties of up to KSh2 million, imprisonment or both for individuals or businesses that expose children to obscene digital content.

The board further advised families to prioritise educational and family-friendly programming and to keep children engaged in constructive holiday activities.