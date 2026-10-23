Kenya Red Cross Mobilises Aid for 1,000 Displaced Households in Moyale

The Kenya Red Cross Society has begun an emergency humanitarian operation aimed at 1,000 households that have arrived in Moyale, Marsabit County, after fleeing insecurity linked to conflict on the Ethiopia-Kenya border.

Police said the influx started on Wednesday night, with hundreds of Ethiopians – mainly women, children and young people – crossing into Kenya through entry points such as Sessi, Kore, Biashara, Foundation and Miti; the exact number remains unclear and the movement is attributed to clashes between leaders in Ethiopia’s Oromia and Somali regions, particularly involving the Garre community.

In a press statement dated October 22, 2026, KRCS Secretary General Dr Ahmed Idris explained that teams have been deployed in coordination with the Marsabit County Government, national authorities and other humanitarian partners to set up temporary shelters and hand out essential items including tents, blankets, sleeping mats, jerrycans and kitchen sets.

The society is also distributing Super Cereal, a fortified porridge flour intended for young children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, while first-aid services are being offered to those requiring immediate medical attention.

“Our priority is to make sure every family arriving in Moyale is safe, sheltered and treated with dignity. Our volunteers and staff are on the ground and will continue to respond as needs evolve,” Dr Idris said.

KRCS is carrying out a rapid needs assessment; early findings point to urgent requirements for food assistance, safe water, sanitation and hygiene, primary health care and protection services, with particular focus on women, children, older persons and people with disabilities. The organisation said assistance will be adjusted as the assessment clarifies the scale of needs.

In addition to shelter and supplies, the Red Cross is facilitating the restoration of family links to reunite relatives separated during the displacement, and it affirmed that aid will be provided to all affected people solely on the basis of need, irrespective of nationality or status.

The Kenyan side of Moyale has remained peaceful, with security officers on high alert and the Moyale Sub-County Security Team and the Moyale Cross-Border Peace Committee activated to maintain stability; no deaths have been reported.

KRCS pledged to continue working closely with county and national governments and humanitarian partners, monitoring the situation and issuing further updates as the assessment progresses.