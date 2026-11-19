The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced a partial closure of a section of Gitanga Road in Kawangware, Nairobi, for ten days, beginning at 6 am on November 26, 2026 and ending at 6 pm on December 5, 2026, to enable construction of a cross culvert.

The closure covers the stretch between kilometre 0+520 and kilometre 0+620, a 100-metre segment, while a pedestrian walkway along the same section will remain open for foot traffic.

KURA issued a colour-coded diversion plan that provides separate routes for different vehicle categories; some reports direct motorists heading toward Kawangware to use Naivasha Road, whereas other reports advise diversion via Macharia Road, and drivers travelling toward Nairobi or seeking local access are instructed to use Salim Road connecting through Macharia Road.

Public service vehicles and heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tonnes are required to use Naivasha Road for the entire closure period and are not permitted to use the routes designated for private cars.

Traffic marshals and flagmen will be stationed at key intersections, and KURA urges all motorists to follow the directions of traffic police deployed at the site.

The authority highlighted that the affected section overlaps a busy commercial zone near the Kawangware Open-Air Market and adjacent roadside traders, calling for extra vigilance from road users.

KURA apologised for the inconvenience, stating that the works are intended to improve drainage capacity and urban mobility, and noted that the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) forecasts continued heavy rainfall during the October-December short-rain season, which could raise flooding risk.

The notice was released on November 19, 2026, and the announcement follows recent temporary traffic disruptions announced by the Kenya National Highways Authority on Mombasa Road and an extended closure of Eldoret Road.