Principal Magistrate Caroline Mugo of Milimani Law Courts ruled that the legal requirements for extraditing Brian Kiprop Kiplagat to the United Kingdom have been satisfied, clearing the way for his surrender to British authorities.

The magistrate endorsed two arrest warrants issued by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 28, 2025 and March 11, 2026 and ordered Kiplagat to be committed to custody pending his transfer, giving him 15 days to seek a High Court order challenging the decision.

Prosecutors, led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Duncan Ondimu and Principal Prosecution Counsel Brenda Nandwa, presented forensic findings, fingerprint analysis, telephone data, financial transaction records, witness statements and CCTV footage linking Kiplagat to the alleged offences.

The charges sought by UK authorities include murder, manslaughter, perverting the course of justice and fraud by false representation in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Kenyan national Marianne Kilonzi, who was found dead in her London flat on or about January 13, 2025 with blunt-force head injuries.

Evidence cited by the prosecution alleges that fingerprints recovered from items at the scene match Kiplagat, that his mobile phone was recorded in the same location as Kilonzi’s on the day of the killing, that CCTV captured him leaving the apartment before travelling to Heathrow, and that money was transferred from Kilonzi’s accounts to those linked to Kiplagat after her death.

Kiplagat contested the extradition, arguing that the forensic and electronic evidence was unreliable and that the Kenyan court must independently assess the credibility of the material before authorising surrender.

In her ruling, Magistrate Mugo stressed that the extradition hearing was not a criminal trial and that the British courts would determine the weight and credibility of the evidence, noting that the offences satisfy the dual-criminality requirement under Kenyan and UK law.

The court also directed the investigating officer to compile an inventory of seized items, to clarify the location of Kiplagat’s national identity card and to arrange its return, and ordered prison authorities to ensure he receives appropriate medical assessment and treatment while in custody.

The United Kingdom formally submitted its extradition request on April 17, 2026, and the decision now allows the Kenyan authorities to proceed with the handover of Kiplagat to face the pending charges in the United Kingdom.