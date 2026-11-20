A magistrate's court in Kenya ordered the immediate repatriation of a Somali citizen who was found guilty of fraudulently obtaining Kenyan identity documents, following his interception at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on November 14, 2026.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, working with immigration officials, stopped the man while he was travelling on a Kenyan passport; they also discovered a Somali passport and a Kenyan National Identity Card, known as a Maisha Card, in his possession.

He was charged at the JKIA Law Courts with three offences – unlawful presence in Kenya, presenting an identity card containing false entries, and making a false declaration to obtain a Kenyan passport – and entered guilty pleas to each count, resulting in a conviction.

The court imposed a fine of KSh250,000, directed that his Kenyan passport and National Identity Card be surrendered for cancellation and destruction after fourteen days, and ordered his deportation to Somalia, while his Somali passport was handed to investigators for safekeeping.

He continues to be held in custody pending the deportation process, and the DCI confirmed that “Khalid Hassan Ahmed remains in custody pending his return to Somalia.”

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations added that it will keep working with relevant government agencies to protect Kenya’s identity registration and immigration systems, stating “The DCI, working closely with relevant government agencies, remains committed to protecting the integrity of Kenya's identity documents and immigration systems from fraud.”

The judgment arrives less than a month after another Somali national was arrested at the same airport and charged with four related offences, released on a KSh400,000 bond, required to provide two Kenyan contacts, ordered to surrender any passport, and scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on November 25, 2026; an earlier case also saw a Somali citizen fined KSh370,000 after admitting to similar violations.

These developments reflect a broader intensification of scrutiny by Kenyan authorities over foreign nationals suspected of fraudulently acquiring and using Kenyan identity and travel documents.