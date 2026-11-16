Kenyan Parliament to Host Global Summit on Hunger and State of Nation Address

Kenyan Parliament will suspend its regular sittings this week to host the Third Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition and to accommodate President William Ruto’s 14th State of the Nation Address.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said the summit will bring together more than 250 Members of Parliament from over 100 parliaments, representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, development partners, civil society and the private sector, and will focus on realising the right to food, promoting healthy diets and building resilient, inclusive agrifood systems.

He noted that the gathering builds on previous editions held in Spain in 2018 and Chile in 2023 and is themed around legislating for resilient agrifood systems and zero hunger in a changing climate.

The summit, jointly organised by the Parliament of Kenya, the FAO and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation, will take place on 16–November 17, 2026 at the Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, with President William Ruto expected to open the meeting.

Majority Party leader Kimani Ichung’wah confirmed that the House will not sit on Tuesday November 17 to free the chamber for the summit and will also be adjourned on Wednesday November 18 for the State of the Nation address in the afternoon.

The parliamentary calendar will resume on Thursday November 19, when MPs are slated to consider the Trade Description Amendment Bill 2026, the Investment and Export Promotion Authority Bill 2026, the Kenya Economic Zones Bill 2026 and the Commission of Inquiry Amendment Bill 2026, subject to possible deferrals.

The summit arrives as Kenya grapples with food insecurity; a September 2026 Integrated Food Security Phase Classification analysis estimated 2.7 million people in arid and semi-arid lands were in crisis-level or worse conditions between July and October 2026, including 348,000 in the Emergency category, while more than 883,300 children aged six to 59 months and 117,000 pregnant or breastfeeding women are projected to need acute malnutrition treatment between April 2026 and March 2027.

Delegates are expected to examine how parliaments can translate commitments such as the Global Parliamentary Pact adopted at the 2023 Chile summit into enforceable laws, budget allocations and stronger oversight of government food-security programmes.