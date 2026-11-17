A magistrate in Kibera rejected a petition by former television actress Regina Re, her daughter Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao and her son Alton Jimmy Macharia to leave custody in order to attend the burial of Re’s 86-year-old mother, Dorita Lasinder Macharia.

The application was made on Tuesday November 17 before Magistrate Barbara Akinyi, while the funeral was scheduled for Wednesday November 18. Prosecutors argued that the seriousness of the charges created a real risk of the accused fleeing and that their safety could not be guaranteed if released.

The court sided with the prosecution and ordered that the three remain detained at Gigiri Police Station pending their plea hearings.

On the same day the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed that it had approved a murder charge against Thandie for the killing of her grandmother on the night of October 30 at the family home in Loresho Ridge Estate, Westlands. The charge is laid under Section 203 read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

Regina Re and Alton Jimmy Macharia were each charged as accessories after the fact to murder, pursuant to Section 222 read with Section 396(1) of the Penal Code. Investigators allege they tampered with the scene, instructed Thandie to change blood-stained clothing, wiped blood from the premises and advanced a story that an intruder had entered the house.

Police recovered clothing, blood-stained towels and carpet samples, which were forwarded to the Government Chemist for forensic analysis.

A post-mortem examination conducted on November 3 by government pathologist Dr Bernard Midia concluded that Dorita died from massive blood loss caused by multiple sharp-force injuries, including incised wounds to the face and neck and severance of the external jugular veins. The pathologist noted that “the deceased sustained two deep wounds on the neck that damaged blood vessels, resulting in severe external bleeding.”

Plea taking is set for Wednesday November 18. Thandie will appear before Kibera High Court Judge Diana Kavedza, while Regina and Alton will be presented separately before the Kibera Chief Magistrate’s Court.

A fourth suspect, Immanuel Munyeki, identified as Thandie’s boyfriend, was released on November 12 after the DPP, led by Renson Ingonga, determined that there was insufficient evidence linking him to the murder.

In an affidavit submitted by investigating officer David Njoroge, it was recorded that Dorita had confronted Thandie after discovering her in a compromising situation with her boyfriend, ordered her to leave and surrender the house keys, but Thandie later returned and remained inside for about an hour before the fatal injuries were discovered.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Gikui Gichuhi, in a letter dated November 17, directed that Thandie be presented for a murder plea in the High Court and that Regina and Alton face accessory charges. The DPP described the cumulative evidence – the argument, the victim’s cries, the bloodstains and the discovery of the injured grandmother – as overwhelming.

The three accused remain presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.