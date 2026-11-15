KNEC Supervisor Julius Ndurya Attacked After Rejecting KSh50,000 Bribe

A Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) supervisor was abducted, violently assaulted and left with serious injuries after refusing a KSh50,000 bribe to facilitate cheating during the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations in Kinango Sub-county, Kwale County.

The supervisor, identified as Julius Ndurya, was overseeing the exams at Vingurugani Secondary School when the attack took place on the evening of Wednesday, November 11, 2026, leaving him with severe head wounds and a fractured hand.

Ndurya told a local radio station that he had been offered the KSh50,000 sum to ignore examination irregularities and that he turned down the payment.

He added that a teacher had smuggled unauthorised exam papers into the examination room, which he confiscated and locked in his locker, only for the materials to be stolen before he could act further.

According to Ndurya, a quality-assurance official summoned him to the Kinango education offices and warned that his refusal to cooperate could result in an unfavourable report against him and the examination centre.

The supervisor recounted that a group of suspected Form Four candidates later abducted him, beat him severely and warned him that he would not be allowed to return to the school.

He quoted the attackers shouting, “Tomorrow you are not coming back to school; we are killing you because you come from our community, you are a Duruma like us but you are not ready to us. We even give you money. So I pretended that I was dead. That’s when they left me.”

Ndurya also relayed the official’s caution, saying, “Trust me, mwalimu, have a job to protect; be very careful. Whatever happened, it may force us to write a very bad report about you and about the station. And it may even make us write a report on what happened. So if you don’t go back tomorrow, then it will create many problems.”

He filed a report at Kinango Police Station and said he remains fearful for his life, suspecting that teachers and some Ministry of Education officials were aware of the malpractice but did not intervene.

A police officer confirmed that the assault appears linked to the alleged cheating scheme and said investigators are working to establish the full circumstances and identify those responsible.