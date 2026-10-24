KPC, KCB and M-PESA Foundations Launch Joint Scholarship Scheme for Learners With Disabilities

On Oct 23, the KPC Foundation, the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), the KCB Foundation and the M-PESA Foundation announced a collaborative programme aimed at easing scholarship applications for disabled students who will enter Grade 10 in 2027.

The four bodies said the partnership will create a single recruitment pathway that cuts down on paperwork, travel expenses and duplicated efforts for families seeking education funding.

Under the new system, county-level structures will be shared, awareness campaigns will be coordinated and a uniform assessment and vetting framework will be used to evaluate applicants.

KPC Foundation Manager Rachel Gathoni explained, “By bringing scholarship providers together under one coordinated platform, we are making it easier for learners with disabilities and their families to access opportunities without the burden of multiple applications, or unnecessary travel costs. Our goal is to make the journey to secondary education simpler, more inclusive and dignified.”

She added, “We recognise that no single organisation can address all the barriers that learners with disabilities face in accessing quality education. Through this collaboration, we are combining our resources and networks to reach more deserving learners and ensure a fair, transparent selection process. No deserving learner will be left behind because of barriers in the application process.”

While the assessment will be conducted jointly, each foundation will retain the right to choose and enrol beneficiaries according to its own scholarship allocation, programme rules and available resources.

The announcement did not include specific application dates, eligibility requirements or the number of students expected to benefit.

Partners expect the unified approach to improve transparency in beneficiary selection, expand outreach to eligible learners and lessen administrative burdens, allowing students to focus on preparing for secondary education.