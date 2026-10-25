Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome Urges Uhuru Kenyatta to Stop Criticising President Ruto

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome called on former President Uhuru Kenyatta to cease his public criticism of President William Ruto, saying a retired head of state should not engage in battles with a sitting president.

Wahome made the remarks at a consultative forum for community health promoters and village elders from Kangema and Kahuro sub-counties, where she defended Ruto’s record and argued that his performance would make it difficult for rivals to unseat him.

She reminded the audience that Ruto had supported Kenyatta when the latter served as deputy president and urged the former president to direct his political energies toward national development rather than personal disputes.

The comments come as the two former allies continue a series of exchanges ahead of the 2027 general election. In recent weeks Kenyatta has publicly challenged the Ruto administration, accusing the president of repeatedly blaming his predecessor for the country’s problems.

At a Jubilee Party meeting on September 22, Kenyatta questioned why the government still invoked his name nearly four years after the 2022 hand-over, describing the transition as peaceful and warning voters in the Mount Kenya area against repeating the perceived mistake of supporting Ruto in 2022.

During the burial of Mwalimu Jackson Karua on October 3 in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County, Kenyatta said he had backed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Martha Karua in that election and rejected allegations that he was sponsoring opposition activities for personal gain.

President Ruto responded on a development tour of Uasin Gishu County on October 12, recalling that he had voted for Kenyatta four times and stood with him during his bids for leadership, and expressed disappointment that Kenyatta now supported his opponents.

Wahome countered that Kenyatta’s backing of the opposition had already failed in the 2022 Azimio coalition and that the Mount Kenya region had received a fair share of national resources under the current administration.

She listed ongoing projects such as road upgrades, affordable housing, markets and sports facilities, and said the government would continue to push for completion of these initiatives across the region.

Wahome also highlighted the broad-based government arrangement, noting that cooperation among leaders from previously divided camps creates an opportunity to lower political hostility and strengthen national cohesion.

She warned politicians against resorting to insults, name-calling or hatred during campaigns, urging them to compete on policies and development agendas while preserving unity after elections.

Accompanying Wahome at the forum were Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi, Kangema MP Peter Kihungi, nominated MP Sabina Chege and other officials.

The renewed public sparring between Kenyatta and Ruto underscores a growing contest as the 2027 elections approach, with Kenyatta remaining active in Jubilee Party affairs after handing formal leadership to former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i in September and indicating he will serve as senior adviser while Matiang’i has been endorsed by the party for the presidency.