Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome presented three title deeds to the Judicial Service Commission on Friday, November 20, during the presentation of the 2025/2026 State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Annual Report by Chief Justice Martha Koome, with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in attendance.

The documents cover Nairobi Block 28/760, a 1.505-hectare parcel on which the Supreme Court building stands; Nairobi Block 28/761, a 0.4759-hectare adjoining plot intended for parking; and a 0.7736-hectare site in Kapsabet Township.

Wahome said the ministry discovered that the Supreme Court had no title deed while preparing paperwork for the neighbouring parcel, which had been used for commercial activity and parking, raising security concerns. She added that the titles were issued in the name of the Judicial Service Commission, replacing the previous practice of registering them under the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury.

Chief Justice Koome called the handover a major milestone and noted that the Supreme Court land had previously been grabbed, saying “Our plot here was grabbed.” She recalled that the Judiciary had appealed to President William Ruto, who promised government assistance, and thanked Deputy President Kindiki for ensuring the matter was pursued.

Kindiki had instructed Wahome during the 2025 State of the Judiciary address on November 21 to secure the Judiciary’s title deed before Christmas, a deadline that was missed but ultimately fulfilled at the November 20 ceremony.

Koome said the newly secured titles will allow the Judiciary to move forward with infrastructure plans, including new Supreme Court and Court of Appeal buildings and the conversion of the existing Supreme Court building into a museum, while the parking parcel will alleviate space and security issues.

Wahome noted that the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary had visited the Lands Ministry and that Secretary for Lands Sarah Maina would cooperate with the Registrar to document additional Judiciary parcels.

The land dispute was first raised in Parliament in May 2015 when former Chief Registrar Anne Amadi warned that land earmarked for Supreme Court expansion had been registered to a private individual; the issue resurfaced in November 2025, prompting Kindiki’s directive.