Linda Mwananchi Movement Calls for Probe Into Abduction of Tanzanian Activist Twaha Mwaipaya

The Linda Mwananchi Movement on October 26, 2026 demanded that Kenyan authorities disclose the whereabouts of Tanzanian opposition activist Twaha Mwaipaya and launch an independent investigation after his reported abduction in Kamulu, Machakos County.

According to reports, Mwaipaya was travelling by taxi to visit friends when he was seized at about 2 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2026. Witnesses said the men involved used three vehicles, one of which was a Toyota Land Cruiser hardtop, and that the identities of the perpetrators and Mwaipaya’s current location remained unknown that evening.

Amnesty International Kenya said authorities must urgently establish his whereabouts and ensure his safety. The Defenders Coalition echoed the call, urging swift action to locate Mwaipaya and protect him from possible harm.

In its statement, the Linda Mwananchi Movement linked the incident to earlier cases involving regional opposition figures and accused the administration of President William Ruto of allowing Kenya to become a “hunting ground” for those seeking to silence dissent beyond its borders. The movement called for accountability for anyone involved, regardless of office or nationality.

The Uganda Law Society also condemned the reported abduction, describing it as part of a wider pattern of enforced disappearances and cross-border repression in the East African Community. It urged regional courts, the African Union, the United Nations and diplomatic missions to intervene and said Tanzania should pursue any case against Mwaipaya through lawful extradition procedures.

The statements recalled previous incidents, including the November 2024 abduction of Ugandan opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye in Nairobi and his subsequent transfer to Uganda, as well as the January 2025 seizure of Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi Tsehai, who was released after public outcry. Sarungi, who herself was abducted on January 12, 2025 in Nairobi’s Kilimani area, alleged that Mwaipaya had fled to Kenya after being abducted and tortured by Tanzanian police and warned that he could be killed if returned to Tanzania.

Amnesty International Kenya and the Defenders Coalition appealed to the public to share any information that could help trace Mwaipaya, stressing the growing pressure on Kenyan authorities to establish his location and guarantee his safety.