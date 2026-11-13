Linda Mwananchi Movement Rebrands From Equitable Party, Approves Coalition Talks

The Equitable Party officially changed its name to the Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM) after delegates at its National Delegates Conference in Nairobi on Friday, November 13, 2026, approved the rebranding.

The conference also adopted amendments to the party’s constitution, colours, symbol, headquarters and to its nomination and election rules, according to a statement released by the party’s head of communications Pauline Njoroge.

Delegates authorised the party’s leader, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, to engage in coalition-building talks with like-minded political parties ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The move follows a meeting on October 20 at Rigathi Gachagua’s residence in Nyeri County between Sifuna’s faction and the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader, and involves discussions with Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Jubilee figure Fred Matiang’i, People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi and Democratic Action Party-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa.

The question of which opposition figure will carry the presidential ticket remains unresolved, with several leaders reportedly harbouring ambitions.

The rebranding was preceded by Sifuna’s unveiling of the Equitable Party as his political vehicle on October 4, where he was presented as the movement’s preferred presidential candidate, and by the National Executive Council’s approval of the name change on October 8.

The party’s new headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, were inaugurated on October 30 in a ceremony attended by opposition leaders including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa.

The conference proceeded despite a court challenge from a petitioner seeking to overturn a Political Parties Disputes Tribunal decision; the tribunal cleared the meeting and the High Court declined to issue an order stopping it.

Since its formation, the movement has conducted rallies in 14 counties and county tours in Busia, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kakamega, Homa Bay, Kisii, Meru and Taita Taveta, engaging residents on governance, the economy and cost of living.