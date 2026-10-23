Machakos Court Orders Safaricom, Airtel to Provide Call Data in Mutava Case

On Thursday Justice Noel Inziani of Machakos High Court ordered telco Safaricom and Airtel to submit call data, SMS, voice records and key documents within 21 days as part of the hearing into the disappearance of businessman Jimmy Mutava.

The judge also suspended the cross-examination of three witnesses, among them former Mlolongo OCS Peter Mugambi, to give investigators time to analyse the newly supplied information and forensic CCTV evidence.

Mutava vanished on July 27, 2026 after a meeting with OCS Mugambi; witnesses say he was taken by armed men. The court scheduled a further hearing for November 19 to review investigative progress.

Justice Inziani warned anyone directly connected to the case or any other person from commenting on the matter or mentioning the victim, the second applicant, unless such remarks assist in tracing him.

CCTV footage shows Mutava arriving at a Mlolongo entertainment venue at 6:30 p.m. after being dropped off by a white vehicle, followed shortly by OCS Mugambi.

By 7:04 p.m. a third man joined the pair; at about 8:15 p.m. Mutava was seen seated using two mobile phones while a hooded individual stood nearby watching.

At 8:20 p.m. Mutava walked out of the gate still on the phone; the officer remained inside with a woman, and witnesses say the abduction occurred at that moment.

The video appears to contradict an account given by the officer to the family that he had left to use the washroom; the officer is shown staying at the table, being approached briefly by men, and later leaving the venue with the woman at 9:23 p.m.

Mutava’s family says the combination of the footage, phone records and the sequence of events raises serious questions about who organised the disappearance and why those present did not intervene.