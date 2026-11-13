Mike Sonko Urges Kalonzo Musyoka to Lead Opposition or Join Ruto

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has called on Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka to become the opposition’s presidential flagbearer for the 2027 General Election and warned that he should consider joining President William Ruto’s ticket as deputy if the opposition does not give him the nomination.

Sonko said the opposition must set aside internal differences and agree on a single candidate, arguing that multiple contenders would hand the incumbent an easy second term.

He added that Kalonzo has sacrificed his own presidential ambitions three times in support of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and that 2027 could be his last chance to pursue the presidency.

Sonko described Senator Edwin Sifuna as a friend, acknowledged his current popularity, cautioned that popularity can be fleeting, and suggested that Sifuna become Kalonzo’s running mate to recognise Kalonzo’s past sacrifices.

He warned that failure to agree on one presidential candidate would leave the opposition at a serious disadvantage against Ruto.

Kalonzo Musyoka has previously rejected suggestions to join Ruto’s administration, calling it a “government of predators” and insisting the two should contest each other at the ballot.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta recently appealed to Kalonzo, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa and other opposition figures to unite and present a common candidate, emphasizing the need for national unity.

The report also notes that former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, former Chief Justice David Maraga, Martha Karua and former ICT Principal Secretary Eliud Owalo have been mentioned in ongoing discussions about the opposition’s possible presidential contenders.