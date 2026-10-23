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Milimani Court Fines Former NuPEA Accountant KSh130,000 for Forged KCSE Certificate

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Milimani Court Fines Former NuPEA Accountant KSh130,000 for Forged KCSE Certificate

The Milimani Anti-Corruption Court fined former Nuclear Power and Energy Agency accountant Lilian Mweche Muyumba KSh130,000 after she pleaded guilty to using a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) to obtain employment.

Magistrate Rose Ndombi delivered the judgment on October 19, 2026, convicting Muyumba on two counts – uttering a false document and presenting a forged certificate – and imposing fines of KSh30,000 and KSh100,000 respectively, with default prison terms of one year and two years for each offence.

Muyumba had initially faced three charges, including forgery of a KCSE certificate, but under a plea agreement with the Director of Public Prosecutions the forgery charge was withdrawn under Section 87(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code, and she entered a voluntary guilty plea to the remaining two counts.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s investigation established that Muyumba submitted a falsified KCSE certificate claiming she sat the November/December 1996 examinations at Moi Girls Secondary School, Nangili, with a mean grade of C+, to satisfy the academic requirements for the accountant position at the agency.

Both the prosecution and Muyumba’s counsel recommended a non-custodial sentence, citing her remorse and lack of a stable income, and the court ordered the fines with the possibility of discharge upon full payment.

The EACC welcomed the conviction, saying it will serve as a deterrent to individuals who falsify academic documents to secure government jobs, and noted the case forms part of a wider crackdown on public servants using forged credentials.

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