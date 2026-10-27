Ministry of Labour Announces Recruitment of 299 Mentors and Supervisors Across 10 Counties

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has published a recruitment notice in the MyGov newspaper on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, calling for 299 staff – 280 mentors and 19 mentor supervisors – to be deployed in 16 sub-counties across ten counties.

The vacancies are under the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs and are offered on fixed 15-month contracts that are not renewable.

Mentor positions are allocated as follows: Baringo (Kolowa) – 28, Turkana (North) – 28, Wajir (East) – 28, Tana River (North) – 28; Kisumu West, Nyando, Migori (Nyatike West, Kuria East), Makueni (Kibwezi, Mbooni West), Murang’a (East, South), Taita Taveta (Taveta, Mwatate), and Marsabit (Saku, North Horr) each receive 14 mentors.

Applicants for mentor roles must have at least a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade of C- (or its equivalent) and may benefit from a diploma in social work, education, psychology or a related field, though the diploma is not mandatory.

Additional mentor requirements include experience working with young people or vulnerable groups, good interpersonal and communication skills, demonstrated empathy, reliability, commitment and a clean ethical record.

Mentor supervisor candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in social sciences, education, psychology or a related discipline and have at least one year of experience in mentorship, youth programmes or community work.

Supervisors must also possess knowledge of safeguarding, gender equality and social inclusion (GESI) and monitoring and evaluation, and have experience working with diverse or vulnerable populations.

Interested candidates are instructed to submit applications online through the State Department’s website at socialprotection.go.ke (or https://www.socialprotection.go.ke/mentor-recruitment-202) by November 17, 2026; only shortlisted applicants will be contacted and canvassing will result in automatic disqualification.

The State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs also administers programmes such as the Inua Jamii social assistance initiative.