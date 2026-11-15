Movement for Democracy and Growth Launches Siaya Grassroots Drive, Accuses MPs of Undermining Democracy

The Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) has opened a county-wide mobilisation and membership registration campaign in Siaya, while its officials accused a group of local Members of Parliament of intimidating residents and threatening democratic participation.

At a delegates meeting in Siaya town, national delegate Joseph Olale warned that some parties were seeking to suppress political pluralism through intimidation, tribal rhetoric and back-room deals, stating, “You cannot claim that you are going to do a free and fair nomination, but you don’t want other parties to participate in elections.”

County chairman Auscah Wambiya targeted elected leaders who, in his view, abandoned voters after the 2022 General Election to chase personal interests in Nairobi, urging voters to reject politicians who try to dictate their choices and saying, “Let MPs look for their votes, and let us restrict ourselves to our positions so that the people of Siaya, for the first time, are allowed to participate directly in deciding who becomes the governor.”

Wambiya also voiced support for broad-based leadership and for President William Ruto, insisting that political competition must remain open to all aspirants.

Gem Sub-County Chairman Ogam Maramba called for backing visionary leadership under the MDG banner to secure genuine representation for communities in Siaya, Bondo, Ugunja and Alego Usonga.

County Vice Chairman Sylvester Wire reported that over the previous four days the party has set up sub-branch structures in all six Siaya sub-counties and that membership registration is now underway, with the aim of “painting Siaya County green.”

County Woman Representative Angeline Odhiambo appealed to women across the county to move beyond token roles and to actively contest elective positions through the MDG platform.

With structures now extending from polling stations to the county level, MDG signalled its intention to present a strong challenge to established parties in the forthcoming elections, promising voters a direct say in choosing their future leaders.