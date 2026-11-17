A poll carried out by Mwelekeo Insights from 14 to November 17, 2026 recorded James Munene Thuku at the top of a 12-candidate field for the Roysambu parliamentary seat, receiving 15.2 percent of the 3,492 online responses.

Kamande Mwafrika followed in second place with 11.5 percent, leaving a 3.7-percentage-point gap, while Waihenya Ndirangu ranked third with 9.0 percent.

Moses Mwenda obtained 8.9 percent, John Ndung’u 8.6 percent, Faith Mwaura 7.7 percent, Mugambi Ndirangu 7.6 percent, Jasper Gachunga 7.4 percent, George Gichuki 7.3 percent, Michael Mafaka Ngugi 6.8 percent, Kelvin Shaban 6.5 percent and Vincent Kamau 2.9 percent; respondents classified as others or undecided made up 0.4 percent.

Mwelekeo Insights said the poll was an open online survey with voluntary, self-selected participation and therefore does not constitute a statistically representative sample of the Roysambu electorate, and no margin of error was applied.

The organisation added that the poll forms part of its expanding constituency-level tracking ahead of the 2027 General Election, aimed at capturing public sentiment on prospective candidates.