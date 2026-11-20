Former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Samuel Kipyebei Arap Ng’eny died on Friday November 20, 2026, a fact confirmed by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula in a condolence message posted on X.

Ng’eny was first elected to Parliament in 1979 as the Member for Aldai Constituency in Nandi County and served as Deputy Speaker from 1983 until 1988, after which he did not contest the 1988 General Election.

In his statement, Wetang’ula said Ng’eny served the House with dignity, wisdom and steadfast commitment to parliamentary democracy, presiding over proceedings with fairness, humility and respect for procedure, earning admiration across the political divide.

Beyond his legislative role, Ng’eny made history as the first black principal of Kapsabet Boys High School, a position he assumed in June 1969 and in which he shaped generations of Kenyan students.

He also held senior public-service posts, serving as a commissioner at the Electoral Commission of Kenya in 2007 and as a director at the Kenya Tea Development Agency, and was noted as a devoted leader in the Anglican Church of Kenya and a respected Nandi elder.

Born in March 1941 in Kaboi village, Nandi County, Ng’eny recalled a childhood spent as a shepherd before beginning school in 1949, and he is survived by his wife Mama Betty Ng’eny, his children and other relatives.

Wetang’ula concluded his tribute by extending heartfelt condolences to Mama Betty, the family, the people of Aldai and the nation, praying that they find strength, comfort and peace in the legacy Ng’eny leaves behind.