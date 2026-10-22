Ndindi Nyoro Urges Gachagua to Halt Attacks and Unite Opposition Against Ruto

People's Party of Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro told Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua to stop alleged propaganda attacks and focus on uniting the opposition to remove President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election, speaking at PPK headquarters to party aspirants and delegates.

Nyoro claimed DCP had set up a media team to portray him as a government project and warned that such attacks could undermine opposition unity.

He argued that internal disputes would distract from addressing Kenya's economic challenges and urged opposition parties to rally behind a common political agenda.

Nyoro reiterated his commitment to bring opposition leaders together to defeat President Ruto in the 2027 elections without a runoff.

Nyoro criticised the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for transferring some returning officers in areas where the government had lost popularity, calling for fair and balanced transfers.

He alleged the government used regional and county commissioners to influence the deployment of returning officers and voter registration, warning of attempts to manipulate electoral dynamics.

Nyoro renewed allegations that President Ruto instructed chief executive officers of public institutions holding Kenya Pipeline Company shares to sell their stakes to a private investor, saying pensioners were disadvantaged.

He noted that a 24.76 percent stake in KPC had been acquired by a company linked to Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote and said further sales could raise Dangote's stake to 75 percent.

Nyoro said his earlier criticism of the transaction led to his suspension from parliamentary sittings, but he considered himself vindicated by the Dangote purchase.

He called for full disclosure of the KPC shareholding structure and challenged President Ruto to clarify alleged business links with Dangote.